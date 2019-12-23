India ‘A’ Do Away With Team India’s ‘Compulsory’ Yo-Yo Test

Even as India skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri have made it clear that passing the Yo-Yo test is compulsory to be a part of the team, it has come to the fore that the India 'A set-up has done away with the fitness test that has seen the Indian team turn into one of the fittest in world cricket.

Speaking to IANS, sources in the know of developments said that the test isn't part of the system even though the India ‘A' team is clearly seen as the supply chain in the present set-up with Shastri and Kohli both banking on the performance of players in the team before picking the bench.

"No, the Yo-Yo isn't a part of the ‘A' team set-up. At least it hasn't been in the last few months," the source said.