ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Ind vs Eng 5th Test: Fans React Devdutt Padikkal Makes Test Debut For India

#IndvsEng | Devdutt Padikkal received his devut Test cap from #RAshwin, who is playing his 100th Test.

The Quint
Published
Cricket
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

India handed Devdutt Padikkal his Test debut cap for the fifth and final Test against England. The 23-year-old received the cap from veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin just before the toss at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday, 7 March.

Having played 31 first-class games, Padikkal has scored 2227 runs, boasting an impressive average of 44.54. With six centuries and twelve half-centuries already under his belt, the left-hander has made a notable impact with the bat.

As the young Karnataka batter steps onto the Test arena for the first time, here’s how fans on ‘X’ react:

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
#IndvsEng | Devdutt Padikkal received his devut Test cap from #RAshwin, who is playing his 100th Test.
0
#IndvsEng | Devdutt Padikkal received his devut Test cap from #RAshwin, who is playing his 100th Test.
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
#IndvsEng | Devdutt Padikkal received his devut Test cap from #RAshwin, who is playing his 100th Test.
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
#IndvsEng | Devdutt Padikkal received his devut Test cap from #RAshwin, who is playing his 100th Test.
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
#IndvsEng | Devdutt Padikkal received his devut Test cap from #RAshwin, who is playing his 100th Test.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports and cricket

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×