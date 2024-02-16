Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test: Duckett 133*, Root 9* at Day 2 Stumps, Eng Trail by 238

After the hosts put up 445 runs in the first innings of the third India versus England Test being played in Rajkot’s Niranjan Shah Stadium, the visitors managed to pile up 207/2 courtesy of Ben Duckett's 118-ball-133* at stumps on Day 2. England trail by 238 runs.
The opening pair of Duckett and Zak Crawley initiated proceedings with an 84-run partnership achieved off 80 balls. Veteran off-spinner R Ashwin then removed Crawley at 15 to claim his 500th Test wicket.
Subsequent to Crawley's departure, Ollie Pope joined centurion Duckett, and the duo built a robust partnership, adding 93 runs from 102 balls. However, Siraj brought an end to Pope's innings by trapping him LBW at 39.
England encountered a challenging start even before a legal delivery was bowled, as they found themselves at 6/0. This anomaly resulted from a penalty, with five runs accrued due to India running on the danger area of the pitch while batting, and an additional run coming from Jasprit Bumrah bowling a no-ball.
Earlier, Ashwin (37) and debutante Dhruv Jurel (46) forged a partnership of 77 runs for the eighth-wicket, contributing to India's robust total of 445 runs in 130.5 overs.
Post lunch, Ashwin continued to score boundaries through on-drive and glance, while Jurel survived two dropped catches by Ollie Pope and Ben Stokes at mid-wicket and leg-slip, respectively, when he was on 32. England finally capitalized on an opportunity when Ashwin miscued a loft off Rehan Ahmed and was caught by a forward-diving mid-on.
Jurel showcased his prowess with sixes over mid-wicket and mid-off, but his attempt to execute a late-cut against a flatter and wide delivery from Ahmed led to a brilliant low catch by Foakes. Bumrah added impetus to the innings with slogs over mid-on resulting in a four and a six, followed by a lofted drive over cover for a boundary.
Siraj faced a setback when he was hit on the top of his knee while attempting a reverse-sweep off Tom Hartley. Initially given out, the decision was overturned to not-out via DRS. In the subsequent over, Siraj received treatment from the physio due to the pain from the knee injury. Wood then dismissed Bumrah lbw with a slower delivery, concluding India's innings and securing a four-wicket haul for himself.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)