Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test: Duckett 133*, Root 9* at Day 2 Stumps, Eng Trail by 238

Earlier, Ashwin (37) and debutante Dhruv Jurel (46) forged a partnership of 77 runs for the eighth-wicket, contributing to India's robust total of 445 runs in 130.5 overs.

Post lunch, Ashwin continued to score boundaries through on-drive and glance, while Jurel survived two dropped catches by Ollie Pope and Ben Stokes at mid-wicket and leg-slip, respectively, when he was on 32. England finally capitalized on an opportunity when Ashwin miscued a loft off Rehan Ahmed and was caught by a forward-diving mid-on.

Jurel showcased his prowess with sixes over mid-wicket and mid-off, but his attempt to execute a late-cut against a flatter and wide delivery from Ahmed led to a brilliant low catch by Foakes. Bumrah added impetus to the innings with slogs over mid-on resulting in a four and a six, followed by a lofted drive over cover for a boundary.

Siraj faced a setback when he was hit on the top of his knee while attempting a reverse-sweep off Tom Hartley. Initially given out, the decision was overturned to not-out via DRS. In the subsequent over, Siraj received treatment from the physio due to the pain from the knee injury. Wood then dismissed Bumrah lbw with a slower delivery, concluding India's innings and securing a four-wicket haul for himself.