Ind v Eng, 5th Test, Day 2: Rohit & Gill Smash Tons, India Lead by 255 at Stumps

Resuming to the overnight score of 135/1, Rohit and Gill, in pristine weather and batting conditions, dominated the opening session of the day and put up 160-run stand, India's second consecutive hundred partnership in the series.

The duo was in no mood to let England into the game and both batters got their hundreds three balls apart. Rohit was the first to reach the three-figure mark, scoring his second hundred of the series and 12th overall, with a clip-through midwicket off Tom Hartley.

In the next over Shubman Gill brought up his second century of the series, and fourth in the format.

India went into Lunch with the score at 264/1.