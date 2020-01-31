If Rishabh Pant Is a Match-Winner, Why Don’t You Play Him: Sehwag

Former India opener Virender Sehwag on Friday criticised the team management's move to leave Rishabh Pant out of the scheme of things, saying the communication needs to be clear within the team management when a player is dropped after being touted as the next big thing.

The freewheeling Sehwag, known to call spade a spade, gave the example of former skipper MS Dhoni who had said in 2012 that Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar and Gautam Gambhir were being rotated at the top of the order because they are slow on the field.

The dashing former batsman revealed the talk in the dressing room was that Rohit Sharma needs to be given an opportunity and that is why the rotation policy is being adopted.