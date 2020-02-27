ICC Women’s T20 WC: New Zealand Put India to Bat

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine on Thursday won the toss and elected to field against India in their Group A game at the Junction Oval in the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup.

"We are going to bowl first. It's a fresh wicket, we would like to make most of the conditions. We have made a couple of changes. I thought Sri Lanka put us under the pump early on and that's we got to be on the money against India. It's about sticking to your strengths and not get carried away. I am hoping to continue my form," said Devine after winning the toss.