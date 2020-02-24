Can’t be Complacent, Need to Focus Against B’desh: Krishnamurthy

India were restricted to 132/4 by Australia in the first match but Poonam's extraordinary four-wicket haul helped them take the advantage. Krishnamurthy said that India would want to ensure the bowlers have a better total to defend.

"We want to make sure we have enough of a score for our bowlers to defend. At the same time, we can't be too ambitious with our strokes or risk being run short but we need to make sure we get enough runs on board," said the 27-year-old in a press conference on the eve of India's match against Bangladesh that will take place on Monday.