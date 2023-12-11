ICC To Start Stop Clock Trial From Opening Men’s T20I Between West Indies & Eng

“The stop clock trial in white-ball international cricket follows the introduction of a successful new playing condition in 2022, which resulted in the fielding team only being allowed four fielders outside of the inner circle if they were not in a position to bowl the first ball of their final over in the stipulated time.”

“We are continually looking at ways to speed up the pace of play across international cricket. The outcomes of the stop clock trial will be assessed at the end of the trial period,” said Wasim Khan, ICC General Manager – Cricket, in a statement.