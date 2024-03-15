ICC To Make Stop Clock Rule Permanent in ODIs and T20Is: Report

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is set to implement the stop clock rule permanently, following a successful trial period, making it a standard feature in international cricket, says a report.

According to Cricbuzz, the rule which was initially introduced on an experimental basis in December 2023, has now been approved for implementation in all white-ball cricket, including Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) and One-Day Internationals (ODIs), starting with the upcoming T20 World Cup in June.