ICC to Discuss Four-day Test Proposal Despite Growing Criticism

The ICC's cricket committee is set to discuss the four-day Test proposal in March despite growing criticism from the world's leading players including India skipper Virat Kohli.

Former India captain Anil Kumble, who heads the cricket committee of the sport's governing body, said the proposal will be discussed in the next round of the ICC meetings, to held in Dubai from 27-31 March.

"Since I am part of the committee, I can't tell what I am thinking about it (proposal) at the moment. We will discuss it in the meeting and let you know," Kumble told PTI, adding that he is fine with past and current cricketers have expressed their views about four-day Tests.