ICC Criticised After WTC Final Falls Prey to Inclement Weather

The ICC, which followed a neutral venue policy, had picked England as the venue for final.

Initially, the plan was to host the final at Lord's but due to the convenience of having the Hilton Hotel on-site in Southampton's Hampshire Bowl, suitable for bio-bubble, the match was shifted here.

However, the ICC could not take rain into account.

Former India batsman VVS Laxman too criticised the ICC.

"It's very sad for the fans. I think ICC did not get the rules right. All said and done, you want a champion," he said.

"With so much time available, I am sure they could have at least allowed 90 overs in 5 days to complete 450 overs. That is something I would have expected from ICC. We were excited that there is a reserve day but I am not sure whether the game can finish [on the reserve day] if the rain continues," he added.

Former New Zealand pace bowler Shane Bond concurred with Laxman.

"I am with VVS, however long it takes, I would like to see 450 overs and one team come out on top," Bond said.