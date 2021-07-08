ICC CEO Manu Sawhney to Step Down 'With Immediate Effect'

Sawhney was suspended on 9 March for alleged indecent behaviour towards his colleagues.

Sawhney was accused of "targeted acts of bullying against certain [ICC] staff"; of "physical aggression, such as fist banging"; and, of having "impacted directly and indirectly on individuals' health and wellbeing through [his] behaviour". The fourth allegation was that he did not "properly report to the [ICC] Board and have implemented decisions or changes without proper consultation with the Board".



Following the allegation, the ICC appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) for a culture review of the ICC, an exercise that Sawhney's camp alleged could have cost up to $200,000. On the basis the PwC report, Sawhney was suspended in March.

Sawhney was appointed ICC CEO in January 2019.