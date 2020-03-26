ICC Board Meeting on Friday, T20 World Cup to be Discussed

There is England hosting West Indies and Pakistan in June and July while New Zealand travel to Bangladesh in August. India next play Test matches in November against Australia in an away series.

"So like what could be the ideal points distribution system. Whether giving 60 points each to both teams will be fair deal is something that members need to discuss," he added.

As of now, there is no imminent threat to the World T20 in Australia but if lockdown continues for two to three months then it might be become Australian government's prerogative to decide on travel restrictions and how they perceive the situation in their country at that point in time.

The indefinite stoppage of action could also have an effect on ICC as well as the member nations' revenue stream, something which can't be exactly gauged at the moment.

"That is an extreme situation which we are not even thinking at the moment. But it is a crisis situation and no harm if options are discussed," another board member said.

From BCCI, in all likelihood, president Sourav Ganguly will be the board representative. In case, Ganguly is unable to attend, then it will be secretary Jay Shah.