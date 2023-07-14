ICC Announce Equal Prize Money for Its Men's and Women's Tournaments

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah called the prize money parity in ICC events as the start of a new dawn and an era of equality & empowerment.

"I am thrilled to announce that a major step towards gender parity & inclusivity has been undertaken. The prize money at all @ICC events will be same for men & women. Together we grow. I thank the fellow Board members for their support in helping achieve this important endeavour. Let’s work towards a future where cricket continues to thrive across the globe," Shah tweeted.

The ICC Board also confirmed the largest ever investment into the sport after the distribution model for the next four years was agreed. Every ICC Member will receive significantly enhanced funding with a strategic investment fund ring-fenced to drive global growth initiatives in line with the ICC Global Growth Strategy.

"The success of our media rights and commercial programme for our next four-year cycle means we are able to invest more money than ever before into our sport. All Members will receive a base distribution and then additional revenue will be in relation to contribution to the global game both on and off the field.

This is by far the largest level of investment ever to go into cricket and it’s a once in a generation opportunity for our Members to accelerate growth and engage more players and fans and drive competitiveness. I’m delighted that the board has also committed to a strategic investment fund which will help to accelerate the delivery of our Global Growth Strategy," added Barclay.