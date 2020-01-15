A Look at The Full ICC Test Team of The Year

International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday, 15 January announced it’s Test team of the year with the Indian captain Virat Kohli at the helm.

The Test team comprises of five Australians, three New Zealanders, two Indians and one Englishmen.

2019 saw the beginning of the ICC Test championship in which nine countries will play six series, three each at home and away. Top two teams at the end of the league stage will play a final in Lords in 2021.

The year started with India creating history after winning their first ever Test series in Australia by 2-1 in January. And in August, the whole world witnessed yet another nail-biting Ashes series which ended in a 2-2 draw, courtesy an exemplary performance by the 2019 Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy winner, Ben Stokes.