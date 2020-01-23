How Shoplifting Led to Japan Qualifying for the U-19 World Cup

Defending champions India on Tuesday, 21 January, outclassed debutant Japan by 10 wickets in their second match of the ICC U-19 World Cup at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein.

Japan, who have qualified for the tournament for the very first time, looked entirely out of place during the proceedings. There is no doubt that they are an inexperienced side and that they would have always found it tough against the defending champions – but the most interesting aspect of their game is how they made it to such a high level in the first place.

In fact, a strange incident off the field changed Japan’s fortunes on the field.