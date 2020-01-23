How Shoplifting Led to Japan Qualifying for the U-19 World Cup
Defending champions India on Tuesday, 21 January, outclassed debutant Japan by 10 wickets in their second match of the ICC U-19 World Cup at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein.
Japan, who have qualified for the tournament for the very first time, looked entirely out of place during the proceedings. There is no doubt that they are an inexperienced side and that they would have always found it tough against the defending champions – but the most interesting aspect of their game is how they made it to such a high level in the first place.
In fact, a strange incident off the field changed Japan’s fortunes on the field.
During the ICC Under-19 East Asia-Pacific Regional Qualifier, Japan’s opponent Papua New Guinea’s (PNG) players were caught shoplifting just before the final and had to forfeit the match.
11 of 14 PNG players had to be suspended “for internal disciplinary reasons and failing to adhere to strict codes of conduct”.
All 11 players who had been caught shoplifting, were only released after diplomatic negotiations between Japan and PNG, and were banned from playing. Thus, PNG failed to field a team in the final against Japan.
“They were caught doing some stealing, which is a no-crime policy in Japan. It’s not as bad as people said but our point of view, my point of view and the board’s point of view are it doesn’t matter whether it’s one item or 10 items – it’s the same crime,” Cricket PNG Chief Executive Officer Greg Campbell had said in a released statement.
Japan will now face Sri Lanka U-19 team in the group stage.
