England Bowled Well; India Needed Better Response: Virat Kohli

“It's down to scoreboard pressure. We knew we were up against it when we were out for 80 and the opposition put up a big score. We put up crucial partnerships and saw the day through, but the pressure from the English bowlers was brilliant this morning and we didn't respond well,” Kohli said.

“Batting collapses can happen in this country, the pitch was good to bat on, but their discipline with the ball forced us to make a few mistakes, and it was difficult to deal with spells where we weren't getting runs. We didn't make good decisions as a batting side.”

While India struggled with the bat, England’s top order finally got going with both openers scoring fifties before Joe Root smashed another century.

“The pitch looked good to bat on, and when England batted it hadn't changed much, so they had a lot more intent with the bat, made better decisions. They were the deserving side to win to be honest.”