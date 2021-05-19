Harmanpreet, Smriti Get Grade A BCCI Contracts; Veda Misses Out

The Indian women’s cricket team’s T20 skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is among three players to be handed a Grade I contract. India’s ODI skipper and veteran cricketer Mithali Raj has been handed a Grade II contract along with senior pacer Jhulan Goswami.

Along with Harmanpreet, Smriti Mandhana and Poonam Yadav too received Grade A contracts.