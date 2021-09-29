Harmanpreet, Jemimah Sign Up for WBBL Side Melbourne Renegades

Harmanpreet, who has an experience of 227 international games, said she was excited to be returning to the WBBL, after a previous stint with the Sydney Thunder. "It means a lot (to be back). The WBBL has given me a lot of experience and a great platform where I can perform and execute," she said.



"Coming back with a new team, the Renegades… I hope this season will be really great for us. It's my first season with them and I definitely want to make an impact. Whenever I've played WBBL, I've seen many fans around and their excitement. Even lots of Indian fans are coming and watching -- it's a great experience for me. I'm glad that I'm part of this great tournament."

Harmanpreet, who is in Australia with the Indian team though is ruled out of the Pink Ball Test beginning 30 September due to injury.



Rising Indian star Jemimah Rodrigues, who was also signed up by Melbourne Renegades for WBBL-7 on Wednesday, has already built an impressive resume. The 21-year-old is fresh from a productive campaign in The Hundred, where she was the second-leading run scorer with 249 runs at a strike rate above 150.