Hardik Pandya Back in Form, Smashes 39-Ball 105
Fit-again India all-rounder Hardik Pandya sent a strong message ahead of the South Africa ODI series where he is eyeing a comeback by smashing a whirlwind 105 off just 39 balls playing for Reliance 1 against CAG in a Group C encounter of the 16th DY Patil T20 Cup at the Reliance Corporate Park in Mumbai on Tuesday.
Hardik was at his brutal best as he hit eight fours and 10 huge sixes en route his blitzkrieg as Reliance 1 posted 252/5 in 20 overs. After the innings, Hardik said he is happy with the way he is shaping up after being away from the game for almost six months.
On his big-hitting prowess, the 26-year old added: "If it's there in my arc I just back myself and go for it. Most of the times, it comes out pretty well. There is no plan that I am going to go out there and smash it."
Pandya showed his all-round skills with a knock of 38 off 25 balls to help his side post 150 for eight in their 20 overs in the first match as well.
He could not be fit in time for the New Zealand tour but started bowling at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru after returning from a check-up in UK.
The all-rounder last played a T20I against South Africa in Bengaluru in September last year. India take on the Proteas again in three one-dayers starting March 12 in Dharamsala. The second ODI will be held in Lucknow on March 15 followed by the final one in Kolkata on March 18.
