Hardik Pandya Back in Form, Smashes 39-Ball 105

Fit-again India all-rounder Hardik Pandya sent a strong message ahead of the South Africa ODI series where he is eyeing a comeback by smashing a whirlwind 105 off just 39 balls playing for Reliance 1 against CAG in a Group C encounter of the 16th DY Patil T20 Cup at the Reliance Corporate Park in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Hardik was at his brutal best as he hit eight fours and 10 huge sixes en route his blitzkrieg as Reliance 1 posted 252/5 in 20 overs. After the innings, Hardik said he is happy with the way he is shaping up after being away from the game for almost six months.