Harbhajan Singh, the Last of the Golden Generation Bids Adieu

For someone who started his Test career when he was not yet a man, Harbhajan captured the imagination of an entire generation with his approach. When he came to the fore, the world was still enamoured by Saqlain Mushtaq’s tryst with doosra and such other magical deliveries. India at the receiving end on a few occasions, were looking for a similar bowler. At that time India had experimented with going back to Rajesh Chauhan and had even thrown Noel ‘Who’ David at the deep end.

When Punjab’s veteran Navjot Singh Sidhu first spotted Harbhajan, he immediately took a liking to the young man. The legend goes that Mumbai had travelled to Punjab to play a Ranji game in the 1997-98 season, the entire visiting team were head over heels for this teenage cricketer. The story goes that Mumbai coach Balwinder Sandhu even asked Harbhajan to move base to Mumbai. But he did not.

Remember that was an era when Mumbai was still at the tail end of a dominant phase in Indian domestic cricket. So any such approach from a champion side is always spoken about highly by peers and admirers.

In fact right through the 1997-98 season there were murmurs about Harbhajan making it to the Indian squad, leapfrogging over rivals at the time. But when the turn finally came, Harbhajan never looked back with a stormy debut in the 1998 Bangalore Test against visiting Australia. He was then all set for a career full of highs, massive lows, and a lot of drama. His bowling action became a subject of speculation as he travelled to the United Kingdom for corrective action, not for the first time!

It started with his very first ODI tourney in Sharjah when he gave a royal send-off to Ricky Ponting and got pulled up officially by the match-referee. Then he had a bit of a low phase as he was majorly used for Test cricket and Nikhil Chopra did the ODI duties. There came a time when Harbhajan even lost his Test place.