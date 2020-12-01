Harbhajan Defends Kohli’s Captaincy, Says Others Need to Step Up

While questions have been raised on Kohli's captaincy in the aftermath, Harbhajan feels that the right-handed batsman is not coming under extra pressure due to his position.

"I don't think Kohli is under any kind of pressure with captaincy, don't think it's a burden for him. I think he enjoys those challenges. He is a leader, who leads from the front and sets example for the team to do the needful. For the team to win games," Harbhajan Singh told India Today.

"I don't think captaincy is affecting Virat Kohli as it's obviously one guy cannot win you the game. As I said, even after the World Cup, you know you have Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, standing and taking the team forward and scoring most of the runs," he added.