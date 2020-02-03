Happy With the Learnings in NZ, Great Result: Jasprit Bumrah

India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah said he as learnt a lot from his first tour of New Zealand after returning magical figures of 3/12 in the fifth and final T20I on Sunday,2 February.

India swept the series 5-0 with Bumrah playing a key role in the final encounter as the tourists defended 164-run target.

"Feeling very good. The match got close at one point but we had belief that if we can squeeze in one or two good overs, the match can get close," he said after the match.