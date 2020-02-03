Happy With the Learnings in NZ, Great Result: Jasprit Bumrah
India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah said he as learnt a lot from his first tour of New Zealand after returning magical figures of 3/12 in the fifth and final T20I on Sunday,2 February.
India swept the series 5-0 with Bumrah playing a key role in the final encounter as the tourists defended 164-run target.
"Feeling very good. The match got close at one point but we had belief that if we can squeeze in one or two good overs, the match can get close," he said after the match.
Returning from a long injury layoff, Bumrah looked out of touch initially at the start of the series and was taken to the cleaners by Kane Williamson in the third T20I. But the pacer was at his best on Sunday as he hardly gave anything away and executed his yorkers to perfection too.
Indian pacers led by Bumrah fired in unison to help India script an unprecedented 5-0 series whitewash with a seven-run victory against New Zealand.
India, electing to bat first, rode Rohit's fifty to post 163/3 in 20 overs.
Chasing 164 for victory, New Zealand could manage 156/9 in 20 overs despite hitting Shivam Dube for 34 runs in one over.
Indian pace trio of Bumrah -- who returned magical figures of 3/12, Navdeep Saini (2/23) and Shardul Thakur (2/38) restricted the hosts and finally took India over the line.
India will now train their focus on the three-match ODI series starting from 5 February in Hamilton.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )