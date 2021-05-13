Haddin Praises Warner’s Approach After Being Axed From Captaincy

"He took it with class. It was a bit of a shock to everyone when the management decided to go in a different direction to try and spark something in the team. We weren't playing at the standard we needed to but with Davey, the way he handled it, it was all class. He just got back on with the job," Haddin said on Fox Cricket.



Haddin, the former Australia wicketkeeper, who has also played alongside Warner, said that the latter handled the situation very gracefully and had no qualms in running drinks for his fellow players. Haddin also felt that Warner would have been in the reckoning for the upcoming games had the tournament went on as scheduled.