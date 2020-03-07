Ranji Trophy’s Greatest Star Wasim Jaffer Announces Retirement

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer on Saturday announced retirement from all forms of cricket after amassing a mountain of runs in a glorious first-class career that spanned almost a quarter century.

Since making his first-class debut in 1996/97, the 42-year-old became the highest run-scorer in the Ranji Trophy and Irani Trophy, besides scoring close to 2000 runs with five centuries in Test cricket.

"After all these years in cricket, it is time to move on. But just like the red ball format which is very dear to me, it's the end of only the first innings," Jaffer said in a statement.

"I am looking forward to the second innings in any capacity, be it in coaching, commentary etc., as long as I stay involved with the game as this game has given me so much."