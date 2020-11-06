Gautam Gambhir in Isolation after Covid Positive Case at Home

Gautam Gambhir has gone into self isolation after a member at his home tested positive for Covid-19, the former India cricketer and Member of Parliament tweeted on Friday.

"Due to a case at home, I have been in isolation awaiting my COVID test result. Urge everyone to follow all guidelines & not take this lightly. Stay safe!" Gambhir tweeted on Friday.

Due to his isolation, Gambhir, 39, has not voted in the ongoing elections of the Delhi and District Cricket Association so far. Friday was the second day of the four-day elections, in which Gambhir's maternal uncle, Pawan Gulati, is contesting for the treasurer's post.