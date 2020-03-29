Gautam Gambhir Donates Rs 1 Crore to PM CARES Fund
Former Indian batsman and Lok Sabha MP Gautam Gambhir said that he has released Rs 1 crore out of his MP Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) towards the relief efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Earlier, Gambhir had said in a statement that his foundation was distributing food packets to poor people in his constituency. The statement also said that during the lockdown, 2,000 packets of food were being prepared and distributed by the foundation, and that efforts were being made so that no one should have to worry about food at this time.
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju also said that he has donated Rs 1 from his MPLAD fund.
Currently, 819 active COVID-19 cases have been reported across the country and the pandemic has claimed 19 lives. Globally, the pandemic has taken around 30,000 lives.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
