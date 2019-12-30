Gautam Gambhir Urges BCCI to Dissolve DDCA After Fist Fight at AGM

Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir lashed out at the Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) for the fist fight that broke out in the association's annual general meeting (AGM) on Sunday.

Gambhir, who is also a former captain of the Delhi domestic team and has criticised the DDCA on a number of occasions, said in his tweet tagging Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly that he urges dissolution of the DDCA and that heavy sanctions be handed out to those involved in the fracas.