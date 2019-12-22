Ganguly-Tendulkar Faced Better Bowlers Than Rohit-Kohli: Chappell

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma has stacked up astonishing numbers while batting as a pair but when it comes to facing quality fast bowlers, the celebrated opening pair of Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly had a far tougher job.

"An argument could be mounted that Kohli and Sharma are India's best ever one-day batsmen. The obvious challengers would be the feted combination of Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly, who tormented international bowlers for 15 years," Ian Chappell wrote in his column for ESPNcricinfo.

Chappell then gave an example how during Ganguly-Tendulkar era, each international team had two quality fast bowlers.

"They (Tendulkar-Ganguly) spent bulk of that time opening together against some of the best fast-bowling combinations,” Chappell said.