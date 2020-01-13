Bumrah, Shafali, Anjum: Full List of Winners at the BCCI Awards
India spearhead Jasprit Bumrah on Sunday headlined the BCCI Annual Awards function, grabbing the prestigious Polly Umrigar award apart from annexing the Dilip Sardesai honour for his exploits in international cricket in the 2018-19 season.
Polly Umrigar award is presented to the best male International cricketer and it carries a citation, trophy and cheque for Rs. 15 lakh.
While Bumrah netted the biggest prize in the men's category, Poonam Yadav claimed the top prize in women's section and was awarded the best international cricketer.
Former India captains Krishnamachari Srikkanth and Anjum Chopra were presented the Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award and the BCCI Lifetime Achievement Award for women respectively.
Following is the full list of cricketers who won top honours on the night:
- C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award: Krishnamachari Srikkanth
- Lifetime Achievement Award for Women: Anjum Chopra
- BCCI special award: Dilip Doshi
- Dilip Sardesai Award for the highest run getter in Test cricket (2018-2019): Cheteshwar Pujara
- Dilip Sardesai Award for the highest wicket-taker in Tests (2018-19): Jasprit Bumrah
- Highest run getter in ODIs (2018-19) - Women: Smriti Mandhana
- Highest wicket-taker in ODIs(2018-19) - Women: Jhulan Goswami
- Polly Umrigar Award Best International Cricketer: Jasprit Bumrah
- Best International Cricketer - Women: Poonam Yadav
- Best International Debut - Men: Mayank Agarwal
- Best International Debut- Women: Shafali Verma
- Lala Amarnath Award For The Best All-Rounder In The Ranji Trophy, 2018-19: Shivam Dube of Mumbai C A
- Lala Amarnath Award For The Best All-Rounder In Domestic Limited-Overs Competitions, 2018-19: Nitish Rana of DDCA
- Madhavrao Scindia Award – Highest Run Getter In The Ranji Trophy In 2018-19: Milind Kumar of Sikkim C A
- Madhavrao Scindia Award – Highest Wicket-Taker In The Ranji Trophy In 2018-19: Ashutosh Aman of Bihar C A
- M.A. Chidambaram Trophy – Highest Run Getter In (U23) Col. C K Nayudu Trophy In 2018-19: Manan Hingrajia of Gujarat C A
- M.A. Chidambaram Trophy – Highest Wicket-Taker In (U23) Col. C K Nayudu Trophy In 2018-19: Sidak Singh of Cricket Association of Pondicherry
- M.A. Chidambaram Trophy – Highest Run Getter In (U19) Cooch Behar Trophy In 2018-19: Vathsal Govind of Kerala C A
- M.A. Chidambaram Trophy – Highest Wicket-Taker In (U19) Cooch Behar Trophy In 2018-19: Apurva Anand of Bihar Cricket Association
- Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy – Highest Run Getter In (U16) Vijay Merchant Trophy In 2018-19: Aryan Hooda of Jharkhand State C A
- Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy – Highest Wicket-Taker In (U16) Vijay Merchant Trophy In 2018-19: Abhishek Yadav of Jharkhand State C A
- Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy – Best Woman Cricketer (Sr Domestic) Of 2018-19 (Sr Women One Day): Deepti Sharma of Cricket Association of Bengal
- Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy – Best Woman Cricketer (Jr Domestic) Of 2018-19: Shafali Verma of Haryana C A
- Best Umpire In Domestic Cricket In 2018-19: Virender Sharma
- Best Performance In Bcci Domestic Tournaments Of 2018-19: Vidarbha C A
