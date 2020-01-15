Kohli, Rohit Named in ICC ODI Team of the Year – Check Full List

Three Indians made it to the ODI Team of the Year named by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday, 15 January, with India skipper Virat Kohli named captain by the cricket body to lead the side.

The 11-member side, led by Kohli featured Rohit Sharma as the opener and was paired with West Indian Shai Hope at the top of the order. Both Sharma and Hope had a dream run in the 2019 calendar year with the India limited-overs vice-captain smashing five centuries in the World Cup — the first cricketer in the history of the quadrennial tournament.