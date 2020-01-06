Four Wicket-Keepers Who Can Replace Faltering Rishabh Pant in T20s

From dropping catches to failing to stop byes, Pant’s record behind the stumps has been abysmal in his short career so far. To add on to it, filling in the shoes of the former India captain only seems to have increased the pressure on the 22-year-old.

Unlike his counterpart in the Test squad, Pant cannot hope to survive in the side donning just one role for the team. Wriddhiman Saha, even on lean days with the bat, produces such magic behind the wickets for the side, that unless he’s injured or rested, it’s unthinkable for someone else to take up the duty.