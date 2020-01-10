Four-Day Test is Nonsense: Ravi Shastri

The ICC's proposal of four-day Tests instead of the five-day affair has become a point of discussion in the cricketing world with several present and former players expressing their views on the idea.

India head coach Ravi Shastri has now joined the debate terming it as 'nonsense' and said if the world body wants to trim the current format, the top six Test playing nations shouldn't be included in the experiment.

"Four day Test is nonsense. If this goes on we may have limited overs Tests. There is no need to tamper with five-day Tests,” Shastri said in an interview with CNN News18.