Former Cricketer Irfan Pathan Arrives in Sri Lanka for LPL
Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan reached Sri Lanka for the Lanka Premier League (LPL) that begins on November 26.
The left-arm seam bowler said he is looking forward to playing the tournament. "In Sri Lanka for the #LPLT20 looking forward to this new journey... #cricket," he tweeted along with his photo.
Pathan will represent Kandy Tuskers in the LPL, which ends on December 16.
Manpreet Gony is the other Indian in the mix, and he will represent Colombo Kings.
"The players and officials have to do two PCR tests, one on arrival at the airport and one at the hotel when they check-in. They will be quarantined for three days and on the third day once the results of the test is out they can do self-training and on the sixth day they have to do another test and if it is negative they can get onto the field and carry out training after the seventh day," Sri Lanka Cricket CEO Ashley de Silva was quoted as saying in the Sri Lankan media.
A total of five teams -- Colombo, Kandy, Galle, Dambulla and Jaffna -- will play 23 matches over the course of 21 days.
Earlier, Sri Lanka head coach Mickey Arthur has said that the upcoming Lanka Premier League 2020 will help Sri Lankan cricket in the long run.
Arthur said the league, which begins on November 26, will help in fast-tracking young players’ development.
“I think the LPL is a very good initiative by the SLC and one that I think will bear fruit in the future by fast-tracking young players’ development,” the South African told cricket.lk.
Arthur, who had also coached Pakistan and South Africa national teams earlier, added, “There are many ways it enhances our player development with the most important one being teaching players how to perform under pressure as this is an art that comes with experience, the LPL will provide them with that opportunity.”
