Forced Break a ‘Welcome Rest’ for Indian Players: Coach Shastri

India is currently under a 21-day lockdown which started on March 25. All sporting events have been postponed in the wake of novel coronavirus which has infected more than 800 people so far in the country besides claiming close to 20 lives.

The Indian head coach further said that they had anticipated that such drastic measures would be taken and cricketing activities will be suspended for a while after the postponement of the ODI series against the Proteas. He also said that the Indian team were able to reach the homeland in the nick of time from New Zealand.

Shastri further said that in the present scenario, players should not focus about getting back on the field but take responsibility and spread awareness about this pandemic.