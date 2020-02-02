5th T20I: Taylor Dismissed, NZ Lose 5 Wickets For 17 Runs
Tim Seifert and Ross Taylor scored 34 runs off Shivam Dube in the 10th over to bring their side right back into the match after the hosts were off to their worst start possible chasing 164 against India in the fifth T20I at the Bay Oval in Mount Maungania.
Unfortunately, Seifert was dismissed immediately after he brought up his third fifty of the series. The wicket-keeper scored his second half-century off 30 balls, which included 5 fours and 2 sixes.
Meanwhile, Ross Taylor, playing his 100th T20 international, kept New Zealand in the hunt for their first win in the series. The 35-year-old also brought up his second fifty of the series in the final T20I.
Earlier, continuing their good run with the bat, KL Rahul (45) and Rohit Sharma (60) forged a 88-run stand for the second wicket after Sanju Samson once again failed to make capitalise on the opportunity given at the top of the order. In the process, India posted 163/3 in their 20 overs against New Zealand.
After his fifty, Rohit Sharma had to leave the field with some sort of discomfort in his calf. But a 31-ball 33 from Shreyas Iyer made sure India post a competitive total to make it a rare 5-0 whitewash against New Zealand.
Meanwhile, India won the toss and opted to bat and Sanju (2) came out to open the innings with Rahul but the best he could manage was hitting a half-volley from Kuggeleijn straight to Mithell Santner at the cover.
Meanwhile, skipper Virat Kohli decided not to take the field at Bay Oval. For New Zealand, Kane Williamson is yet to recover from his shoulder injury and Tim Southee will continue to lead the side.
“We thought of making a few changes, but the combination we played in the last game was very good and we want to continue with that and give them a longer run,” said skipper Rohit Sharma at the toss.
Despite the loss in Wellington, New Zealand have decided to go with an unchanged XI.
India have pocketed the five-match and have an unassailable lead of 4-0. In the process, they won their first T20I series in New Zealand and are now eyeing a rare 5-0 whitewash.
The last two T20Is in the series went down to the Super Overs, with India prevailing during both occasions.
Playing XI
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert (w), Ross Taylor, Tom Bruce, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee(c), Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett
India: Lokesh Rahul(w), Sanju Samson, Rohit Sharma(c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah
