5th T20I: Taylor Dismissed, NZ Lose 5 Wickets For 17 Runs

Unfortunately, Seifert was dismissed immediately after he brought up his third fifty of the series. The wicket-keeper scored his second half-century off 30 balls, which included 5 fours and 2 sixes.

Meanwhile, Ross Taylor, playing his 100th T20 international, kept New Zealand in the hunt for their first win in the series. The 35-year-old also brought up his second fifty of the series in the final T20I.