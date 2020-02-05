India vs NZ 1st ODI: Cautious Start From Debutants Shaw, Mayank
Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal, both making their limited-overs debut for India, ensured India were off to a steady start against New Zealand in the first ODI at Seddon Park, Hamilton on Wednesday. They both, had however, picked up two glorious boundaries as India reached 21 without any loss at the end of four overs.
Earlier, New Zealand’s stand-in skipper Tom Latham had won the toss and elected to field first.
“ We are going to have a bowl. History suggests that chasing here's a an easier option, with one short boundary it's going to be hard to defend,” Latham had said. “Things haven't been going well for us, the way we would have liked to. But for us it's a new group. We are looking forward to put up a good performance and start the series on positive note.”
India skipper Virat Kohli, too, admitted he would have opted to bat first given the short boundaries. On expected lines, Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal were both named in the side and will open the innings for India.
"Probably we would have bowled first as well. Short boundary is a big factor as it's hard to defend on this ground. The wicket plays a bit better in the second half under lights,” Kohli said.
“We would have bowled first but not a bad thing to bat first either. It’s a good track, going to be a challenge for us to post a score on the board batting first. Two debutants, both at the top, Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal make their ODI debuts, pretty exciting times for them.”Virat Kohli, India captain
This is only the fourth such occasion in history when two debutants will form the opening pair for India in ODIs.
After a thumping victory in the five-match T20I series, India start favourites against New Zealand who are winless in nine consecutive games across all formats. The hosts are also without their regular skipper Kane Williamson who is out injured and joins the list of Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry on the sidelines.
India have several key figures out with injuries as well with in-form Rohit Sharma joining that list recently after he suffered a calf injury in the fifth T20I. That, however, paved the path for Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal to open the innings for India and skipper Virat Kohli had exuded confidence ahead of the first ODI that both the batsmen were likely to earn their limited-overs caps in the series
Playing XI
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham(w/c), Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi and Hamish Bennett
India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Lokesh Rahul(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah
