India vs NZ 1st ODI: Cautious Start From Debutants Shaw, Mayank

“ We are going to have a bowl. History suggests that chasing here's a an easier option, with one short boundary it's going to be hard to defend,” Latham had said. “Things haven't been going well for us, the way we would have liked to. But for us it's a new group. We are looking forward to put up a good performance and start the series on positive note.”

India skipper Virat Kohli, too, admitted he would have opted to bat first given the short boundaries. On expected lines, Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal were both named in the side and will open the innings for India.