Can't Control Scheduling, Fatigue is a Reality: Jasprit Bumrah

"But this is the reality of the times we are living in, it's difficult, it's a pandemic and we are staying in bubbles. We try to adapt but bubble fatigue and mental fatigue also creeps in.

"You are doing the same thing again and again. It is the way it is, and you can't control a lot of things over here," he added.

This isn’t the first time that the schedule for India’s cricketers has been under the spotlight and the skipper himself has raised the matter earlier.

"Sometimes you miss your family after being on the road for six months. All of that sometimes plays on the back of your mind. But when you are on the field, you don't think about all of those things," Bumrah said.