’s abysmal run at the didn’t only see them suffer a mammoth 302-run defeat against India - it also led to a string of political transitions back home.
In addition to being accused of corruption, facing repeated interference from the government and having their membership suspended by the International Cricket Council (ICC), Sri Lankan saw their Sports Minister claim that the President of the country was threatening to kill him.
The debacle of the cricketing nation started on 2 November, when their board demanded an immediate explanation from the coaching staff and selectors following their drubbing at the hands of India.
In the lead-up to this, Sri Lankan Cricket secretary Mohan de Silva handed in his resignation citing medical issues triggered by the controversies going around in cricket. Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe then dissolved the entire board headed by Shammi Silva and appointed an interim committee led by legendary cricketer Arjuna Ranatunga.
Things didn’t end here, the turmoil intensified further as the decision marked the inception of a series of challenges. Subsequently, the ICC took a drastic measure, suspending Sri Lanka Cricket and moving the 2024 U19 Men’s World Cup from the island nation to South Africa.
Here’s a detailed explanation about everything you need to know:
Explained: Sri Lanka Cricket Board Debacle - Everything You Need To Know
1. What Started the Debacle and What Did the Sports Minister Do?
Following an array of poor performances in the ICC World Cup 2023 where Sri Lanka won just two matches and finished second last in the league stage, Sri Lankan politicians, the public, and cricket enthusiasts demanded that the management step down immediately.
On 6 November, in response to public pressure, Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe sacked all officials of the Sri Lankan Cricket board and appointed an interim committee headed by former cricketer and World Cup winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga, along with three retired judges.
The interim committee was empowered to propose relevant recommendations and develop procedures to prevent the recurrence of corruption, misconduct and irregularities within the Sri Lanka Cricket Board.
This decision to sack the cricket board followed the resignation of the board's secretary, Mohan de Silva, who stepped down citing a medical condition after learning of the diagnosis during a routine medical examination in Australia.
He said his medical condition was “obviously due to the stress and anxiety surrounding controversies in cricket,” adding his family had asked him to step down.Expand
2. What Happened When the President Stepped In?
Hours after Ranasinghe’s decision to form the committee, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe expressed his displeasure with the Sports Minister taking such a big action without consulting the country's president or the cabinet.
The President cautioned Ranasinghe not to appoint an interim committee, as doing so could result in an ICC action. The minister, however, disagreed and refused to revoke the sacking of the board.
On the same evening, a cabinet meeting was held where it was decided that a 4-member ministerial committee will be appointed to look into SLC's future.
"The Cabinet has resolved to appoint a special sub-committee with the mandate to examine the current situation and work in collaboration with relevant stakeholders, including input from esteemed former cricketers," a statement from the president's media office said.
Next day, on 7 November the court issued a stay order over suspending SLC's acting committee. The Sports Minister then informed the parliament that the President asked him to withdraw the appointment of the interim committee.
On 9 November, a motion was passed titled ‘Removal of corrupt office-bearers including President from SLC.’Expand
3. What Action Did ICC Take Following Government Intervention?
Due to government interference in administration, the International Cricket Council (ICC) Board suspended Sri Lanka Cricket’s membership on 10 November.
The ICC said in a statement its Board “determined that Sri Lanka Cricket is in serious breach of its obligations as a Member, in particular, the requirement to manage its affairs autonomously and ensure that there is no government interference in the governance, regulation and/or administration of cricket in Sri Lanka.”
However, despite cricket's apex body suspending the country's membership, teams from Sri Lanka were permitted to compete in both bilateral series and ICC events. Additionally, the ICC moved the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 from Sri Lanka to South Africa and took over funding for Sri Lanka Cricket.
"After hearing representation from SLC, the ICC Board decided that Sri Lanka can continue to compete internationally both in bilateral cricket and ICC events after being suspended recently for breaching its obligations as a member, in particular the requirement to manage its affairs autonomously and without government interference," the ICC said in a statement.
"However, funding to SLC will be controlled by the ICC and the ICC Board confirmed Sri Lanka will no longer host the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024, which will now be held in South Africa," the release said.Expand
4. Why Was The Sports Minister Sacked?
On 28 November, the Sports Minister of the island nation Roshan Ranasinghe was sacked, hours after he accused President Ranil Wickremesinghe of trying to assassinate him. Additionally, Ranasinghe had accused SLC of corruption and poor management on a regular basis.
The public and legislators were taken aback when the Sports Minister claimed that he was under immediate threat of death during a Parliamentary session. He made a bold and unprecedented accusation that the President and other unnamed individuals should pay the price if something were to happen to him.
"I fear I could be killed over my work to clean up the cricket board. If I am assassinated on the road, the president and his chief of staff will be responsible," Ranasinghe told the parliament.
The minister was not only sacked as sports minister, but was also removed as minister of youth affairs and minister of irrigation - the other portfolios he held.
Earlier, the SLC had filed an action in court against the minister demanding compensation of LKR 2.4 billion for allegedly harming the reputation of Sri Lanka Cricket through various statements.
