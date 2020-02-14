Expect Indian Pacers to Perform Better: Glenn Turner

Former New Zealand skipper Glenn Turner is quite surprised that his country has its "nose ahead" in the ongoing bilateral series against India and the reason, according to him, is the underwhelming performance of the Jasprit Bumrah-led visiting pacers.

However, Turner expects Bumrah and Mohammed Shami to lift their game in the upcoming two-Test series, which begins on 21 February.

After winning the five match T20 series 5-0, India lost the ODI series 0-3 failing to defend 347 in one game and nearly 300 (296) in the final match.

"I have no time at all for T20 cricket. It's a blot on the game. 50-over cricket, you can have a game. Technically, I felt bowling from both sides have been way below than what I had expected at international levels in both formats," Turner told PTI in an exclusive interview.