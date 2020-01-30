Everything was Packed: Rohit Sharma on Missing Abdomen Guard

New Zealand were seemingly cruising to victory in their third T20I against India in Hamilton on Wednesday, 29 January before Mohammed Shami turned it around in the last five balls of the match.

The Kiwis ended up tying the match, chasing down India's total of 179 and the match had to be decided by a Super Over.

It was Rohit Sharma and K.L. Rahul who came out to bat for India after New Zealand had their turn and like everyone else watching the game, the Indian vice-captain was also caught unaware. Rahul had walked out with his kit first while Rohit stayed back searching for his abdomen guard.