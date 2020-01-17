Enjoying Being Given Different Responsibilities: KL Rahul

KL Rahul has played as an opener, at No 3 and at No 5 in his last three international matches, ending up scoring 54, 47 and 80, respectively.

On Friday, Rahul was named Man of the Match for his knock of 80 off 52 deliveries as India beat Australia by 36 runs in the second ODI here to level the three-match series 1-1.

"I couldn't have asked for a better start. Each day I've been thrown a different role or responsibility and I'm enjoying it for now," said Rahul in the post-match presentation ceremony.