Enjoyed Bowling Leg-spin When I Saw the Ball Turning More: Chahal

"During Pataudi Trophy, which is a senior tournament played in Haryana, I was just 10-year-old back then, the match was in Sirsa, and there were just 11 of us, including me. The remaining player couldn't make it on time due to a flat tyre, so my coach asked me to play the match. I was the only 10-year-old among those senior players. I took three wickets in the match, and after that, I was selected for the U-14 team. From there, I realised that I've made a proper beginning in cricket, and now I can focus on it. After that, I did the U-17 NCA, which was my first Indian camp. Whatever I learned during those two months helped me a lot in my first-class cricket. I realised when a senior player told me that if I stay focused, I get to play for India. So, from that moment, I was like it's okay even if I get to play a single match, but I must don that blue jersey once," he added.

The leg-spinner further said that he wants to share his experiences through FrontRow online classes.

"I can even share my sources which we never had. Since I am a leg spinner, I would like to show all my four variations from all angles, two kinds of googlies which have been successful against left-handed batsmen. I also want to teach you the angle at which I bowl," said Chahal.

The leg-spinner is not part of the India Test squad currently participating in a four-match series in Australia.