England vs Australia 3rd ODI: How, Where to Watch Live Streaming?

England will be locking horns with Australia in the final ODI of the three match series on Wednesday, 16 September. Australia will be returning for the first time to the international arena since the COVID-19 suspended all international cricket matches worldwide.

Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa hopes star batsman Steve Smith can return to the team for the decider on Wednesday.

The three-match ODI series is locked 1-1 after hosts England drew level in dramatic fashion. A dramatic batting collapse, including loss of four wickets for three runs, saw Australia suffer a 24-run defeat against England at the Old Trafford.

Chasing what was a tricky target of 232, the visitors bundled out for 207 in the 49th over with the result meaning that England have extended their lead at the top of the ongoing ICC World Cup Super League.

Smith will return for Wednesday's deciding ODI having sat out the first two games after being hit on the head in the nets.