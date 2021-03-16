England Hammer India by 8 Wickets in 3rd T20I, Lead Series 2-1

Chasing a 157-run target, England began well raising 23 for the first wicket before Jason Roy (9 off 13) was dismissed.

However, Buttler (83 off 52 balls, 5x4s, 4x6s) kept up the charge as England took 14 off Chahal's first over -- the innings' fourth -- and followed it up with 16 runs in the fifth over of the innings bowled by Shardul Thakur.

Buttler's partner, Dawid Malan who is also a big-hitter, played second fiddle and kept rotating the strike before he was out stumped off the bowling of Washington Sundar.

Jonny Bairstow (40 not out off 28 balls) then added an unbeaten 77 runs for the third wicket to see England home.

Earlier, skipper Virat Kohli had hammered an unbeaten 77 (46 balls, 8x4s, 4x6s) to help India reach 156/6 in 20 overs.

Kohli played a captain's knock once again, following the unbeaten and match-winning 73 he made in the second T20I, as wickets around him kept falling.

India had been reduced to 24 for three in the sixth over with K.L. Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan back in the pavilion. Jofra Archer (0/32), Mark Wood (3/31), Adil Rashid (0/26) and Chris Jordan (2/35) bowled in the power-play and made things difficult for India.