In what would be a first step towards returning to action, England cricketers will start individual training next week amid the COVID-19 pandemic which has brought the world to a standstill.“These are very tentative steps to returning to play,” said England director of cricket Ashley Giles as quoted by BBC.The BBC report further said that bowlers will have sessions at various county grounds with a coach, physio and, if possible, a strength and conditioning coach present. Other players will return to practice two weeks later.When & in Which Form Will Cricket Return Post COVID-19?The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has been working closely with the government in order to churn out a plan to safely resume cricket amid the global pandemic.All cricketing activities in England have been suspended since mid-March due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus. And the ECB has already said that all professional cricket activities will remain suspended until July 1.The entire cricket calendar across the world has come to a grinding halt because of the coronavirus pandemic with many series and tournaments, including the lucrative Indian Premier League, being suspended.UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had on Sunday said that the lockdown will be in place at least until June 1.