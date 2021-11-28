Drop Ajinkya Rahane for Mumbai Test; Give Him Time to Reset: Daniel Vettori

"I think he (Rahane) would be more upset with the start that he got in the first innings and didn't convert it into a big one because second innings anytime when you bat on a Day 4 or Day 5 pitch, it is going to be hard work. So, you can understand that the second innings is always going to be a struggle," said Jaffer.



"But the first innings when the conditions are good for batting, that's where I think he would be upset that he didn't convert (it) into a big score. So, it's going to be big question when Virat Kohli comes in (for the second Test in Mumbai), who goes out and what kind of combination the Indian team plays, because Mayank hasn't got runs, Ajinkya hasn't got runs, Pujara hasn't got runs," added Jaffer.



Jaffer indicated that it's wrong to bench a bowler when a batter is responsible for not putting enough runs on the board.



"It's (form of Pujara and Rahane) going to be a big question mark going into the next Test. I think, in India when the batsman is out of form, the bowler sits out. So, you might see four bowlers playing in Wankhede (Stadium)."



Jaffer said that the selectors had been presented with a very tricky situation where they might have to drop the stand-in skipper for the second Test.



"I mean it's a tricky question because somebody who is captain in the first Test, you will think twice before dropping him for the second Test. I'll probably think about opening with (Wriddhiman) Saha and if at all I have to drop Mayank (Agarwal), then that is the one option I might go (with)," concluded Jaffer.

