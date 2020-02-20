Doesn’t Bother Me: Smith on Potentially Hostile South Africa Crowd
Steve Smith returns to South Africa for the first time after the 2018 ball tampering scandal for Australia's limited overs tour of the country starting on 21 February.
"It's nice to be back playing in South Africa," Smith told reporters on Wednesday. "The last time I was here things didn't end overly well, but I've also got really fond memories of playing here."
"Just walking into the hotel in Sandton, initially I was like, ‘the last time I left here it wasn't pretty'. It wasn't the best time in my life. But I've moved on from that and learned a lot.
"I've been back playing for a year now. I'm really enjoying it and I feel like I'm playing well. I'm in a nice place."
Smith said the situation thus far in his current stay in South Africa was not too different from his previous experiences.
"Everywhere I have been the people have been lovely. Guys have come up and taken some photos and been really nice," he said. "It's been normal, the same as compared to when I've been here previously. It's a terrific place to tour and I'm glad to be back."
When asked about the potentially hostile crowds, Smith said, "I think they're hostile here at the best of times. It doesn't bother me too much. (Coach) Justin (Langer) said the other day that we had the dress rehearsal in England (last year). There was a fair bit going on there.”