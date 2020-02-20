Doesn’t Bother Me: Smith on Potentially Hostile South Africa Crowd

Smith said the situation thus far in his current stay in South Africa was not too different from his previous experiences.

"Everywhere I have been the people have been lovely. Guys have come up and taken some photos and been really nice," he said. "It's been normal, the same as compared to when I've been here previously. It's a terrific place to tour and I'm glad to be back."

When asked about the potentially hostile crowds, Smith said, "I think they're hostile here at the best of times. It doesn't bother me too much. (Coach) Justin (Langer) said the other day that we had the dress rehearsal in England (last year). There was a fair bit going on there.”