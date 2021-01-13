‘Disappointed’ Pathan Wants Baroda to Investigate Hooda-Krunal Row

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan has extended his support to all-rounder Deepak Hooda after the latter stormed out of Baroda camp, alleging mis-behaviour by captain Krunal Pandya.

Pathan said that such incidents have "adverse effects" on a player.

On Monday, Hooda had reportedly written to the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) to inform them about his unavailability, claiming that Pandya had repeatedly abused him in front of other players and stopped him from training during the recent camp for the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.