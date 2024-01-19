‘My Father Couldn’t Believe It’, Says Dhurv Jurel on Maiden Test Call-up

"And his first question was, "Which Indian team? Aren’t you already playing for one of them?'. I said, 'The same one in which Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma play'. He couldn’t believe it. I couldn’t believe it too!” recalled Jurel to the Rajasthan Royals official website.

He would also get messages from the Royals, his IPL franchise. "Yes, I spoke to Zubin Bharucha (Director of High Performance) sir, got messages from Kumar Sangakkara (Director of Cricket) sir, Siddhartha Lahiri (Support Coach & Head of Coaching, RR Academy) sir, Giles Lindsay (Director of Analytics & Technology), Dishant Yagnik (Fielding Coach) sir.

"They were all very happy for me. Zubin sir has always backed me and I remember him telling me sometime back that my time was coming soon. I also got a text from Jos (Buttler) bhai, he said ‘Good to see you in the Indian team, long way to go’."